Transfer: Atletico Agree Deal With Cavani, Targets Man United Star

Atletico Madrid have reached a general agreement with Edinson Cavani over a move to the La Liga side, according to Sky Sports.

The 32-year-old, whose contract at Paris Saint-Germain runs out at the end of the season, will not renew with the French champions.

Atletico are exploring the option of bringing the deal forward in January, but are yet to reach an agreement with PSG and if they are unable to do so, Cavani will join in the summer on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Atletico are also interested in Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, according to Sky in Italy.

Matic has made just six appearances at United this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has not played in the Premier League since a 2-0 defeat at West Ham in September.

Inter Milan, who are led by Matic’s former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, were understood to be considering the Serbia international in October as one of their targets for the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old, who has fallen behind Scott McTominay, Fred and the returning Paul Pogba in midfield contention, admitted he was frustrated at his lack of game time earlier this season and joined United from Chelsea for £40m in 2017.