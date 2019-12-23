Tottenham Vs Chelsea: Mourinho Confirms Spurs Will Appeal Son’s Red Card

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that the club will appeal the red card Son Heung-min received against Chelsea on Sunday.

Mourinho alleged that VAR is “killing the best league in the world”.

Son appeared to kick out at Antonio Rudiger after being floored by the Blues defender in a 50/50 challenge on the hour mark, which led to a review from match official Anthony Taylor.

Taylor decided to give the South Korea international his marching orders after consulting with assistant referee Paul Tierney, who watched the incident back using VAR.

But the Portuguese voiced his frustration over Son’s dismissal post-match, sarcastically saying he hopes Rudiger “will recover from broken ribs because he will have broken ribs for sure.”

Spurs slipped six points behind the Blues in the race for the final Champions League spot after the home defeat, with a Boxing Day clash at home to Brighton up next.

Speaking ahead of that fixture, Mourinho revealed that Tottenham will try to get Son’s red card overturned while criticising VAR for its detrimental impact on the Premier League.

“The situation with Son, I think Mr Tierney got it wrong,” Mourinho told a press conference on Monday. “We are killing the best league in the world.”