After much speculation, Nigerian singer Tony Tetuila has confirmed that himself and Ghanaian singer, Tic Tac jointly filed a lawsuit against starboy, Wizkid.
Tic Tac had during a recent interview, accused Wizkid of remixing one of his old songs “Fefe Ne Efe” featuring Tetuila which was released 15 years ago without his approval.
He attested that the “Joro” singer had made use of his chorus on DJ Tunez’s song titled ‘Gbese’.
Tic Tac however, stated that Wizkid’s management was contacted, as regards the issue and an agreement was reached but he is yet to get a response from them.
Addressing the issue in a post on Instagram, Tetuila confirmed the legal action against Wizkid and DJ Tunez, for “violating their intellectual property rights.”
“I want to clear the air, as i am hearing things coming from Ghana. Yes, it is true that myself, Tony Tetuila and Tic Tac from Ghana (formerly known as Tic Tac) are both suing Wizkid and DJ Tunez at the Nigerian Federal High Court for violating our intellectual property rights from our song fede N’efe. Out lawyers have advised us not to say more than that. Thank you.- Tony Tetuila.”
