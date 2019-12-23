Teach People Or Shut Up, Don Jazzy Slams Critics

Legendary music producer, Don Jazzy has expressed his displeasure at critics who condemn people’s actions without dishing out useful advice.

In a tweet on Sunday, December 22, Don Jazzy said it is better to help people get out of certain situation, rather than pour out blames or criticise them.

It is however, not clear whom the tweet was targeted at.

“Win your win. Help people up. Teach the people you have access to that are not doing it right or shut the fuck up,” Don Jazzy tweeted.

Win your win. Help people up. Teach the people you have access to that are not doing it right or shut the fuck up. — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) December 22, 2019

Don Jazzy co-founded the now defunct record label ‘Mo’ Hits Record’ in 2004, but following the closure of the aforementioned record label, he set up Mavin Record on May 8, 2012.