TB Joshua Reveals Weapon To Fight Evil

The founder of the Synagogue of All Nation (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua, has provided an insight Christians can successfully defeat evil.

Joshua identified love as the key virtue needed by Christians to drive out evil from their lives and from society.

He lamented that evil had become rampant everywhere in the society and that it now seemed to prevail more than good.

The SCOAN founder said love in one’s life would affect his home, his place of work and in all places.

“Evil is rampant everywhere in our society today. Unfortunately, evil seems to prevail more than good. When you put love in your life, in your home, in your relationship, in the place of work and all around you, you drive out evil. Evil cannot stand love,” he wrote on his twitter handle.