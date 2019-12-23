Home » Super Eagles Star Ighalo Buries Sister Mary Atole (Photos)

Super Eagles Star Ighalo Buries Sister Mary Atole (Photos)

By - 38 minutes ago
ighalo-sister

Ighalo and his late sister. Source: Twitter@IghaloJude

A former Watford and Super Eagles star, Odion Ighalo’s sister, Mary Atole, who passed away recently, has been buried, Concise News has learned.

Concise News had reported that Ighalo, 30, said the sister passed away on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 and posted photos of her on Twitter.

“R. I. P sister,” the footballer wrote alongside the photos!

And over the weekend, Ighalo’s sister was buried with the footballer also posting a video of her funeral as seen below:

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Egobiambu Emmanuel is a Mass Communication graduate from the University of Benin. He is a media enthusiast, loves reading and writing, and has a special interest in personal development. Emmanuel is a reporter with Concise News.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 