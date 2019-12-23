Super Eagles Star Ighalo Buries Sister Mary Atole (Photos)

A former Watford and Super Eagles star, Odion Ighalo’s sister, Mary Atole, who passed away recently, has been buried, Concise News has learned.

Concise News had reported that Ighalo, 30, said the sister passed away on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 and posted photos of her on Twitter.

“R. I. P sister,” the footballer wrote alongside the photos!

And over the weekend, Ighalo’s sister was buried with the footballer also posting a video of her funeral as seen below:

My beloved sister has finally gone to rest😭🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/K5r5tm2vtk — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) December 21, 2019