Timaya (source: Instagram)Timaya has been under attack since he publicly warned against being compared with celebrities who”wear fake stuff” and Harrysong has also waded into the issue.

Concise News reports that Timaya, in a video on his Instagram handle, sent a strict warning to blogs who come up with list of most stylish celebrities.

The “Sanko”crooner said: “Blogs, don’t put me on the list of most stylish celebrities of the year anymore, I don’t like it, all these your celebrities, musicians or whatsoever you compare me to, they’re friends with tailors, they don’t even wear original stuffs abeg, thank you.”

Since then, celebrities have taken turns to blast the “Plantain Boy” singer for rubbishing his fellow entertainers.

Also reacting is Harrysong who shared a cute photo 0f himself on Instagram, where he stylishly told Timaya to remember his root and be humble.

Stating how much he bought the jacket in the picture, the singer made reference to Davido who bought a very expensive wear without publicisng it.

He wrote; “This jacket cost 2300 pounds, I for make noise but I remember say @davidoofficial wear shirt of 5,000 pounds & he no make noise Tomorrow I go wear 50k shirt from my tailor, na my body. Be humble, remember your roots.

Meanwhile, controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze supported Timaya’s claim in an Instagram post.

Daddy Freeze said “95% of celebs wear fake watches, about 80% wear fake shoes and clothes, while they are crying out that their work is pirated, that in my opinion defines hypocrisy.

“You dey pirate Gucci work but you no wan make dem touch your song. You dey wear fake Rolex wey you buy for traffic, come dey vex say dem dey sell your movie for the same traffic, you be cow, maaluu. ~FRZ”