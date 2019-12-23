Quilox: Police Speak On Arrest, Detention Of N/Assembly Member Shina Peller

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested and detained Shina Peller, owner of a popular night club, Quilox, for contravening the state traffic laws

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, made this known in a statement made available to reporters on Monday.

According to Elkana, the night club, which has been shut down by the state government, was fond of obstructing free flow of traffic, adding that the lawmaker had been warned many times, but he refused to do anything about it.

Elkana added that club customers refused to remove their vehicles and Lagosians were seriously disturbed, adding that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s convoy was affected on Monday morning.

He said after some of the club customers’ vehicles caused traffic congestion on Monday and the police from Maroko intervened by towing three of the vehicles.

The police spokesman, however, claimed that Peller mobilised thugs, invaded the Maroko police station and forcefully removed the vehicles.

He said: “The honourable is the owner of that club and his customers are fond of parking on the road and blocking the road. If you want to pass that place, you will have tough times.

“Up till 9am, the club was still on. They refused to remove their vehicles and Lagosians were seriously disturbed. Even Mr Governor was affected this morning. He had to manoeuvre his way through it.

“This man had been talked to many times, but he refused to listen. This morning, our patrol vehicles towed three vehicles out of that place so that people could pass.

“This honourable mobilised over 50 thugs to attack Maroko Police Station to move those vehicles out. We had to send reinforcement from neighbouring stations before they were able to curtail the situation. That was how he was arrested with five of the thugs, while others escaped. We had to excerise a lot of restraints.

“They have been moved to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, where they are being investigated.”