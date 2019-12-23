Quilox: Akin Alabi Counters Police, Says CP Boasted Shina Peller ‘Has Score To Settle With Him’

Nigerian politician and entrepreneur, Akin Alabi has said that the police arrested owner of Quilox, Shina Peller while the member of the nation’s ninth national assembly “went to bail his customers that were illegally seized.”

Concise News reports that Alabi, a lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency in Oyo (the same state as Peller), in multiple tweets on Monday afternoon accused the Lagos police of demanding ‘bribe’. He also points accusative finger at Hakeem Odumosu, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

The police had said it arrested and detained Peller for contravening the state traffic laws.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

The police spokesman as well claimed Peller mobilised thugs, invaded the Maroko police station and forcefully removed the seized vehicles.

Now, his close friend and one of the VIP patrons of the popular nightclub says it’s all “lies” from the police.

See his tweets below:

So founder of Quilox and House of Representatives member, @ShinaPeller went to bail his customers that were illegally arrested… then the Police at Maroko police station detained him as well. Police brutality knows no status. — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) December 23, 2019

Now they are trying to swing the narrative by lying that he tried to invade the police station. Lies. He went to bail those that were arrested. He was arrested. CP even boasted that he has a score to settle with him. Madness! — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) December 23, 2019

You arrest those parked on the road. Someone goes to bail the people arrested. You arrest the person to. That summarizes why @ShinaPeller was arrested. — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) December 23, 2019

We are on our way to Panti. First of all, the cars of the customers were towed and seized for violating traffic. FINE. But they were arrested and told to pay N100,000 bribe. Why one earth do you need to pay the police a bribe after your car has already been seized. — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) December 23, 2019

Officials of the Lagos State government had reportedly sealed off Quilox for noise pollution and traffic congestion, hours after the club began its annual 36-hour party.

Peller, had reportedly gone to bail some of the arrested clubbers when he was also detained.

Peller – like Alabi – is also an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker. He represents lseyin/ltesiwaju/ Kajola/lwajowa federal constituency in the Pacesetter state.

Furthermore, a statement by Peller’s press secretary, Kola Popoola, said the lawmaker informed the state authorities about the party “to avoid unnecessary gridlock.”

Popoola said his principal was harassed at Maroko police station where he had gone to bail some of the arrested customers.

“The continuous harassment and unjust detaining of a member of House of Representatives, Peller, by the police calls for urgent attention of the media, and the Commissioner of Police,” Popoola stated.