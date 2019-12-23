Police Arrest, Detain Federal Lawmaker Shina Peller

The Police in Lagos have arrested and detained a member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Shina Peller, Concise News reports.

Press Secretary to the lawmaker, Kola Popoola, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

Popoola explained that the lawmaker representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, Oyo State, was arrested and detained at a police station in the Moroko area of Lagos State.

However, he said police authorities in the state have yet to disclose why the lawmaker was arrested and offence he allegedly committed.

Peller’s aide claimed that his boss was “unjustly held hostage” at the police station and demanded that he should be released immediately.

According to him, the lawmaker who owns Club Quilox was at Moroko police station to bail some of his clients said to have parked on the road during a show at the club.

Prior to the kick-off of the event, Popoola claimed that Peller had informed the relevant traffic authorities in the state to avoid unnecessary gridlock.

He said: “Peller was at Moroko Police Station to bail some of Club Quilox’s customers who had allegedly parked on the road during a show at the club.

“Prior to the kickoff of the 36 hours non-stop show which usually holds every year at Quilox, Peller had informed the concerned Lagos traffic authorities to avoid unnecessary traffic gridlock.

“On getting to Moroko Police Station, the police started harassing Peller and even went as far as seizing all his phones for no reason.

“The continuous harassment and unjust detaining of a member of House of Representatives, Peller, by the police calls for urgent attention of the media, and the Commissioner of Police.”