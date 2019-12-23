Orji Kalu To Spend Christmas In Jail After Court Rejects Bail Request

The Federal High Court in Lagos has dismissed the request for post-conviction bail filed by a former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu.

The Senate Chief Whip was convicted of N7.1bn fraud and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, and other properties were ordered to be liquidated and assets forfeited to the federal government.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had also marked properties belonging to the former governor for seizure.

However, Kalu had returned to court in an appeal that was filed on December 17. According to the appeal, the senator said he is battling “serious health issues that the medical facilities in the prison cannot handle.”

He also added that as the senator representing Abia north, the interest of his constituents would be in jeopardy if he was kept behind bars.

Rotimi Oyedepo, counsel to the EFCC, had opposed the bail application, saying a convict does not have the right to bail.

In his ruling on Monday, the presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Liman, held that the post-conviction bail application lacked merit and ordered Kalu to remain in prison pending his appeal challenging his conviction is heard.