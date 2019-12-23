Ogun: Amosun’s Loyalist Akinlade, Others Return To APC

The Ogun State governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Honourable Adekunle Akinlade, has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) 15 months after leaving the ruling party.

Akinlade made this known to reporters on Monday at the APM secretariat in Leme, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Concise News recalls that Akilande and other loyalists of former Governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, dumped the APC for the APM over alleged injustice done to them by the national leadership of the party.

Speaking further, Akinlade said that he and other members of the APM resolved to return to the APC because they are the legitimate owners of the party.

After the loss at the Supreme Court, Akinlade said he had consulted and agreed with his followers on his return to the APC.

The lawmaker said that he was leading his people back to the APC to also support his boss Amosun, noting that his aspiration to be the governor of the Gateway state was hinged on the ideology of sustaining Amosun’s Mission to Rebuild Ogun.

Akinlade, however, said it became imperative for them to set their grievances apart and return to the APC after fighting the alleged injustice.

He added that their return is to sustain the core base of their followers and to contribute their quota to the development of the ruling party and the state in general.

Akinlade, who was in the company of his deputy governorship candidate, Adepeju Adebajo, said he has learned never to be the one who goes to court in an election.

He said: “I have had cause to say at different fora, three things are constant with God, first, you get that which you seek immediately; secondly, God delays it until his own time and thirdly; God compensates you; for He is the all-knowing. We have pursued our convictions on the election to a logical conclusion, thus we must accept the outcome as the will of God and leave the rest to Almighty God and posterity.”

Akinlade said that he would be visiting President Muhammadu Buhari soon to appreciate him for his support.