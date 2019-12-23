Home » Nigerians React As Thugs Attack Protesters Demanding Sowore’s Release

Nigerians React As Thugs Attack Protesters Demanding Sowore’s Release

Protesters demanding Sowore’s release/Twitter

A civil society organisation (CSO) demanding the release of Omoyele Sowore at a protest in Abuja in Monday was been attacked by thugs.

The attack took place at the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the federal capital territory (FCT).

The protesters were at the NHRC headquarters to present a letter of protest to the commission when the thugs struck with violence towards the protesters.

It was learnt that Deji Adeyanju, convener of Concerned Nigerians, other leaders of the protest and journalists took to their heels in the melee.

It is unclear why the thugs attacked the protesters.

The operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) had On December 6 rearrested Sowore, a few hours after he was released. This was after he had spent 124 in custody.

Sowore is charged with insulting President Muhammadu Buhari, treasonable felony and money laundering.

The court had summoned Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), and Yusuf Bichi, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), over the detention of the pro-democracy activist despite a subsisting order for his release

Some Nigerians commenting on the incident on social media expressed fear for Adeyanju’s life, with some posts suggesting that he has been injured or even abducted.

