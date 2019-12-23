Nigerians React As Thugs Attack Protesters Demanding Sowore’s Release

A civil society organisation (CSO) demanding the release of Omoyele Sowore at a protest in Abuja in Monday was been attacked by thugs.

The attack took place at the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the federal capital territory (FCT).

The protesters were at the NHRC headquarters to present a letter of protest to the commission when the thugs struck with violence towards the protesters.

It was learnt that Deji Adeyanju, convener of Concerned Nigerians, other leaders of the protest and journalists took to their heels in the melee.

It is unclear why the thugs attacked the protesters.

The operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) had On December 6 rearrested Sowore, a few hours after he was released. This was after he had spent 124 in custody.

Sowore is charged with insulting President Muhammadu Buhari, treasonable felony and money laundering.

The court had summoned Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), and Yusuf Bichi, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), over the detention of the pro-democracy activist despite a subsisting order for his release

Some Nigerians commenting on the incident on social media expressed fear for Adeyanju’s life, with some posts suggesting that he has been injured or even abducted.

Free Sowore group&coalition of civil society groups came under attack by hoodlums under an unknown pro-Buhari group during a protest at the National Human Rights Commission HQ in Abuja,as one of the coordinators,Deji Adeyanju&few others scampered for safety. pic.twitter.com/d30n0ectWn — Ifeyinwa Nwobi (@Ifeyinwanwobi2) December 23, 2019

Deji Adeyanju has been trapped. Few weeks ago, he was offered N1m to stop the protest demanding the release of Sowore, Dadiyata & others. Today, they hired thugs to attack him at the Human Right Commission. This man has battled alot for Nigeria(ns). He's the hero of our time! — Ashraf Babagana (@BabaganaAshraf) December 23, 2019

I’m hearing Deji Adeyanju was attacked just now by the regime’s paid hirelings. Someone in Asorock is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring touts are hired to attack citizens who protest? This is what they’ve reduced governance in Nigeria to. — Henry Shield (@henryshield) December 23, 2019

Rented Hoodlums assaulted Deji Adeyanju and sons of perdition are laughing at him. May God Punish all those laughing at him. May God destroy those that Assaulted him & those that paid them. Prayers working or not, this is my wish for them. — fred4U (@frediecruze) December 23, 2019

The brutal attack on Deji Adeyanju @adeyanjudeji this morning is totally unacceptable. This represents a new low by those that are behind it. We hold the Government and their agents responsible and accountable for this wicked act. May God judge those behind it! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) December 23, 2019