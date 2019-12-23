Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Monday, Dec. 23rd, 2019

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Monday, December 23rd, 2019.
CBN Reduces ATM Withdrawal Fee From N65 To N35
Nigeria’s apex bank has reduced the withdrawal fee charged for the use of other banks’ Automated Teller Machines (ATM) from N65 to N35. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) made this known as part of the major highlights of the new Guide to Bank Charges released on Sunday. According to the CBN, the N35 ATM fee should be removed from customers’ accounts after the third withdrawal within one month.
FG Reacts To US Inclusion Of Nigeria In ‘Religious Persecution’ Watchlist
The Federal Government has condemned the United States for including Nigeria in its Special Watchlist (SWL) for governments that have engaged in or tolerated severe violations of religious freedom. In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, the Nigerian government accused the US of attempting to sow a seed of religious mistrust among the various religious groups in Nigeria with its recent report.
CAN Reacts To US Inclusion Of Nigeria In ‘Religious Persecution’ Watchlist
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has backed the inclusion of Nigeria by the United States in a special watchlist for having “engaged in or tolerated severe violations of religious freedom.” Spokesman for the CAN President, Adebayo Oladeji, disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday that “we are not happy that our country is being listed among the nations where religious intolerance is one of their hallmarks but it gladdens our hearts that, at least, the global community is not unaware of the fact that Nigerian Christians are becoming endangered species in their Fatherland.”
Malami Speaks On Receiving Letter From US Lawmakers Over Sowore
The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), says his office has not received any letter from US lawmakers over the detention of Omoyele Sowore. In a statement by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the minister, Malami said he could not receive direct correspondence from serving legislators of a foreign country due to foreign policy.
Gbajabiamila To Critics: I Wasn’t Elected To Fight President Buhari
The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Sunday rubbished insinuations that the 9th National Assembly is a rubber stamp. The Speaker, speaking at his annual End of the Year Grassroots Empowerment Programme in Surulere, Lagos, also said that he was not elected to fight the Executive but to engage and partner stakeholders to bring dividends of democracy.
Police React As Inspector Kills Colleague, Commits Suicide In Abuja
The Federal Capital Territory Police Command on Sunday condemned the killing of a Police Corporal by an Inspector who later committed suicide. A statement by ASP Mariam Yusuf in Abuja said the incident happened on Saturday at the Police Divisional Headquarters in Dutse Alhaji area of the FCT.
Nigeria Reveals How Boko Haram May Use Chemical Weapon In Future
Boko Haram insurgents may carry out chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNE) attacks in the future, the federal government has said. The government made this known in a 60-page document, entitled “National Security Strategy”, earlier released by the office of National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno.
FG Redeploys 107 Senior Civil Servants In Massive Shakeup
No fewer than 107 senior civil servants have been redeployed by the Federal Government across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). The redeployment was announced in a circular dated December 20, 2019, signed and released by the Director Overseeing Office of the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, I. A. Mariga, on behalf of the acting Head of the Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan.
2019 CAF Awards: Osimhen, Chukwueze, Oshoala Make Final List
Three Nigerian players have made the final list of the 2019 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards, with Asisat Oshoala making the top-three for the Women’s Player of the Year award.
Veteran Nollywood Actor Alabi Yellow Dies From Stroke
Veteran Nollywood actor Samuel Alabi Oludayo Akinpelu, popularly known as Alabi Yellow, has reportedly died from stroke. The news of the actor’s death was shared on a Nollywood group platform “Nollywood First” and confirmed by many actors.
