Navy Confiscates 1,831 Bags Of Rice Smuggled By Sea From Cameroon

No fewer than 24 suspects have been arrested with 1,831 bags of smuggled rice by the Nigeria Navy forward operating base (FOB) at Ibaka in Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom.

The commanding officer of the FOB, Peter Yilme, disclosed this to journalists in Ibaka, on Sunday.

He said five wooden boats used in smuggling the rice from Cameroon to Nigeria were also seized, and that the arrest was made during routine operations by operatives in the past one month.

Represented by Kabiru Yusuf, base operations officer, during the handing over of the suspects and items to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Yilme said the command would remain steadfast in fighting criminals on Nigeria’s territorial waters in line with the directive of the chief of naval staff.

The suspects and items from the navy were received by Dauda Garuba, an officer of the NCS.

Two of the suspects claimed they were not told that they were to carry bags of rice from Cameroon to Nigeria while another said he was told that he would be transporting fish.

He said it was when the rice was loaded into the boat that he realised that he would not be conveying fish as told.

The Nigerian government closed Nigeria’s land borders in August to check smuggling, an action which has attracted mixed reactions with some condemning it and others praising it.