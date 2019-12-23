NASS Renovation: Femi Falana Sends Message To FG

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has advised the Nigerian government to use the N37 billion allocated for the renovation of the National Assembly for the rehabilitation of roads in the country.

According to Falana, some of those roads have become “death traps” and hence the need for immediate rehabilitation.

Concise News understands that the amount, approved by president Muhammadu Buhari, is not part of the N128 billion allocated for the National Assembly for next year.

Expressing his displeasure in a statement on Sunday, Falana dismissed claims by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, that there has not been a major renovation of the building in the last 20 years, recounting how former president, Goodluck Jonathan’s administration spent N40.2 billion on it.

The lawyer said: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly complex. The amount, which is included in the 2020 budget, is, however, not part of the N128 billion allocated for the National Assembly for next year.

“In justifying the cost of the renovation, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, told journalists in Abuja last Monday that there has been no major renovation of the National Assembly building for 20 years and many parts of the property had become dilapidated.

“But contrary to the highly misleading explanation of the Senate President, we have confirmed that the Goodluck Jonathan administration spent N40.2 billion on the renovation of the National Assembly complex in 2013.

“In view of the fact that it has been confirmed that the complex was renovated for N40 billion six years ago, the N37 billion set aside for another renovation should be spent on public roads that have become death traps.”