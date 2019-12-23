With series of ingredients that revive a bad relationship, controversial singer Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley is of the opinion that good sex is the key.

Concise News reports that Marley made this known in tweet on Sunday, December 22.

” Good sex can make a bad relationship last longer,” he tweeted

Meanwhile, Naira Marley came more into limelight after his arrest by anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in May, this year

The singer is facing 11 counts bordering on conspiracy, possession of counterfeit credit cards, and fraud.

According to the counts, he allegedly committed the offences on 26 November, 2018, 11 December, 2018, and 10 May, 2019.

The “Issa goal” singer was arraigned on 20 May before Justice Oweibo, but he denied the charges.