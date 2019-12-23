N-Power: Christmas Knocking, Will ‘Alert’ Drop?

At a news conference by the Ministry Of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development on the non-payment of stipends to N-Power beneficiaries on December 2, Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq promised that beneficiaries will be settled on or before 20th of December – including their twelfth month pay.

Concise News reports that now, its past the said date and as at the time of publishing this report, beneficiaries nationwide are still expectant of receiving their monthly stipend before Christmas and New Year.

At the Press Briefing, Farouq assured all N- Power beneficiaries that the Ministry’s commitment to President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to stem poverty in the country as well as lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years is intact.

The Federal Government in November said it spent N360 billion in two years to pay 500,000 graduates under its N-Power scheme.

The government said the payments started in 2016 with graduates employed under the scheme getting N30,000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend.

See what beneficiaries are saying concerning December stipend below:

Yes. Waiting for December. It will also be good if you add 13th month stipend for us.😉 — Nelson (@1andOnlyNelson) December 21, 2019

we are waiting for December stipend pls pay us in earnest as the October and November u gave us has been use to settle debt — Idy (@Idara47) December 21, 2019

We are waiting for December — AbdulRαhmαn вαѕhír (@AbdulrahmanOga) December 21, 2019

Yes, but for the overstretched delay it would had been enough for the festivities. So please make it better by splashing the one of December before the Christmas celebration… — Joe Johnson (@Joejohnson247) December 21, 2019

Waiting for DEcember Alert… When is it droping? — De Wayz Woman🇳🇬 (@JanieWayz) December 21, 2019

Yap.. Waiting for alert before xmas ooo — Abiodun Toheeb (@Abhay_tec) December 21, 2019