Home » N-Power: Christmas Knocking, Will ‘Alert’ Drop?

N-Power: Christmas Knocking, Will ‘Alert’ Drop?

By - 1 hour ago
N-Power: Christmas Knocking, Will ‘Alert’ Drop?

N-Power beneficiaries were promised December stipend on or before 20th of this month (Photo Courtesy: NSIP Media)

At a news conference by the Ministry Of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development on the non-payment of stipends to N-Power beneficiaries on December 2, Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq promised that beneficiaries will be settled on or before 20th of December – including their twelfth month pay.

Concise News reports that now, its past the said date and as at the time of publishing this report, beneficiaries nationwide are still expectant of receiving their monthly stipend before Christmas and New Year.

At the Press Briefing, Farouq assured all N- Power beneficiaries that the Ministry’s commitment to President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to stem poverty in the country as well as lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years is intact.

The Federal Government in November said it spent N360 billion in two years to pay 500,000 graduates under its N-Power scheme.

The government said the payments started in 2016 with graduates employed under the scheme getting N30,000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend.

See what beneficiaries are saying concerning December stipend below:

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 