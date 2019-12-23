Lazio Thrash Juventus To Win Italian Super Cup In Saudi Arabia

Lazio won the Italian Super Cup for a fifth time on Sunday, defeating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus 3-1 in a game played in the Saudi Arabia capital of Riyadh.

Senad Lulic scored in the 73rd minute for Lazio after Juve’s Paulo Dybala had cancelled out Luis Alberto’s opener at Riyadh’s King Saud University Stadium.

Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was then dismissed for a second bookable offence, and from the resulting free-kick, Danilo Cataldi sealed the result in stoppage time.

It was the second time in three years that Lazio had beaten Juventus in the Super Cup. The capital side had also won 3-1 when the two clubs met in Serie A two weeks ago in what was Maurizio Sarri’s only previous defeat as Juventus coach.

Lazio took the lead in the 16th minute when Lulic crossed for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at the back post, and he cut it back for Alberto to fire into the roof of the net.

Sarri had again started with the attacking trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain and the first two combined for the equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

Dybala turned in the rebound from close range after Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha could only parry Ronaldo’s effort.

But Lazio captain Lulic helped to win the match with a splendid volley at the back post after Marco Parolo had nodded on Manuel Lazzari’s cross.