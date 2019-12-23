Latest N-Power News Today Monday 23rd December 2019

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Monday December 23rd, 2019, on Concise News.

N-Power: Minister Meets With State Focal Persons (Photos/Video)

As the Federal Government keep on with the N-Power scheme, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq on Saturday met with State Focal Persons of Nigeria’s Social Investment.

The NSIP programme comprises components such as N-Power, National Home Grown School Feeding, Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme and the National Conditional Cash Transfer Programme.

N-Power Programme is the job creation component of the NSIP which is providing economic and manpower development through employment creation, skills development and innovation transfer to youths between the ages of 18–35.

In light of the social intervention programmes, the FG in 2016 appointed Focal Persons for the 36 states of the federation.

The Presidency which spoke through Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, advised the applicants then to look for the focal persons in their states for proper guidance rather than going to the local government councils. Read more here.

N-Power: Christmas Knocking, Will ‘Alert’ Drop?

At a news conference by the Ministry Of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development on the non-payment of stipends to N-Power beneficiaries on December 2, Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq promised that beneficiaries will be settled on or before 20th of December – including their twelfth month pay.

Now, its past the said date and as at the time of publishing this report, beneficiaries nationwide are still expectant of receiving their monthly stipend before Christmas and New Year.

At the Press Briefing, Farouq assured all N- Power beneficiaries that the Ministry’s commitment to President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to stem poverty in the country as well as lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years is intact.

The Federal Government in November said it spent N360 billion in two years to pay 500,000 graduates under its N-Power scheme. Read more here.

And that's all for today on the latest N-Power news