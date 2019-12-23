Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Monday, December 23rd 2019

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise for today, Monday December 23rd, 2019.

Biafra: What Nnamdi Kanu Said About Danjuma’s Alarm On State Of Nation

The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has urged the Igbos to immediately make decisions on the secession of the country before it is too late.

Kanu said this on Saturday in a live broadcast while reacting to a statement made by former Chief of Army Staff, Gen Theophilus Danjuma (retd), on the state of the nation.

Danjuma had said in Ibadan on Thursday that if he reveals what is happening in the country, many Nigerians will no longer sleep.

He accused activists in the south-west of losing their voice and asked them to wake up and save the country from the “fifth columnist” who have put the country in a hole.

He stated: “In Yorubaland, everybody seems to have lost their voice, scared. And people appear not to care about what is happening.

“If I tell you what I know that is happening in Nigeria today, you will no longer sleep. So, Chief Ayo Adebanjo’s warning and advice is very timely. If you want details, I will give it to you privately.” Read more here.

Biafra: ‘Nigeria Is Slowly Coming To An End’, IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Brags

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has claimed that his outlawed group’s ‘diplomatic onslaught’ “is slowly bringing Nigeria to a deserved end”.

The controversial political activist held a discourse last Saturday at the UCN Foundation Inc Headquarters, USA.

On Monday, he announced he will continue his broadcast on Christmas eve, as he maintained his banned group is making headway internationally.

A tweet on his known handle reads: “Owing to the now visible successes of our diplomatic offensive especially in the US in the past few months, I will broadcast tomorrow to drive home our message of hope that is slowly bringing Nigeria to a deserved end.” Read more here.

