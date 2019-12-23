Kogi Govt Reveals Reason For Crime Rate Increase

The government of Kogi State, north-central Nigeria, has attributed the armed robbery and kidnapping rise in the state to criminal elements that just infiltrated the state.

Spokesman for the governor Kingsley Fanwo made this known in a statement issued on Sunday.

“The few flashes of attacks witnessed some weeks ago were traced to criminals who entered the state to foment trouble,” the statement read.

“We have tightened the noose on them and it will be difficult for them to disturb the peace of the state anymore.’’

But he was not specific about measures being put in place to curtail the crimes which had been on the increase since the November 16 governorship election in the state.

He assured residents and commuters travelling for holidays through the state of their safety, saying that measures had been put in place to ensure their security.