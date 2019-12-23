Kemi Olunloyo Dumps Journalism To Become Evangelist?

It appears controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, is capping off the year in a different way as she took to her social media handles to announce that what she wants to do now is lead youth to Jesus.

Olunloyo also announced that all her journalism accounts are now closed on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, adding that she will only be active as @evangelistkemi.

“All my Journalism verified accounts are now CLOSED on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. YouTube.com/KemiOlunloyoTV is still open. WhatsApp also deleted and phone contacts deleted. Thank you for the memories during this last decade and 25-30 yrs. I miss all my fans during my Journalism days in Nigeria ,” she said.

The controversial personality added: “I will only be serving God leading the youth to Jesus in 2020.”

Her Instagram profile now reads “Former Journalist, Pharmacist, Activist. PR and Digital Creator.”