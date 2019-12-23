JAMB Announces Date For 2020 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has released the official date for the commencement of the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
The Registrar of the Board, Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed that UTME for 2020 will take place between March 14 and April 4.
He said this at a stakeholders’ meeting on Monday in Abuja, The Cable reports.
According to him, “The UTME for 2020 will be between March 14 and April 4, noting that an optional mock examination for candidates would also take place on February 18, 2020.
“Registration for the UTME would start on January 13 and end on February 17.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.