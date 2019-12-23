I Was Denied Many Roles Because Of Pete Edochie- Yul

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie has revealed that he lost many movie roles because of his father, Pete, claiming his name generated envy in the industry.

Yul made this known in a tweet on Sunday, after a follower who appears to be an up and coming act alleged that politics is being played in the industry.

According to the follower, he has been dropped from a lot of productions because of his inability to find a sponsor.

But responding, Yul said politics is played in every country and not only in the Nollywood industry, as he recounted how he was dropped many times because of his father’s name.

“Politics is played in every country and in every industry, not only Nollywood. Ask people in other fields. In my early days I was dropped many times too because of my father’s name, it made many envious. But I never gave up,” Yul said.

Meanwhile, Yul recently said that he is not under any pressure to surpass his father’s achievement as an actor.

The actor who has been taking on different roles as both villian and hero in several Nollywood films, made this known in a chat with newsmen.

He said, “It is not my plan to fill my father’s shoes; I have just set out to play my part in the society. I am not under any pressure to surpass my father’s achievements in the movie industry. I am just here, being myself. I have always loved acting and mimicking people.

“At a very early age, it was obvious that I was also going to become an actor. I was named after an actor called Yul Brynner. However, I am not under any pressure to surpass my father.”