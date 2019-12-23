Governor Sanwo-Olu Sends Message To Investors In Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on investors to tap the potential in the aquaculture value chain to bridge the demand and supply gap of the state.

Concise News reports that the governor stated this at the 2019 Lagos Seafood Festival on Sunday in Lagos.

Represented by his deputy Obafemi Hamzat, he said that investment in aquaculture value chain would not only create jobs and contribute to poverty reduction but would also unleash opportunities for entrepreneurship.

He added that to attain the goal, the state government had initiated several projects in the agricultural space, identifying sustainable development of tourism potentials in aquaculture and its value chain as a driver for economic growth in the state.

“We have established fish farm estates in lkorodu and Epe to ensure a geometrical increase in fish production, with the active participation of the private sector,” he said.

“The Ikorodu estate is fully subscribed and produces 10,000 tons of fish per annum, the Ketu Ereyun Epe estate will produce 11,000 metric tons of fish on completion of its first phase.

“All of these initiatives are aimed at bridging the demand and supply gap.

“This is a highly rewarding investment opportunity, which I invite the business community to tap into,’’ he said.

According to him, the state is endowed with natural landscape traversed by sea and lagoon waters, beautiful beaches and waterfronts.

“Twenty-two per cent of the land area in the state is covered with water and a long coastline along the Atlantic Ocean.

“These unique endowments give the state a comparative advantage in seafood and tourism business, which are yearning to be developed for the socio-economic transformation of the state.

“I urge you all to avail yourselves the opportunities presented by this gathering to network and initiate partnerships that will promote food security, create jobs and enhance livelihoods in the state.”