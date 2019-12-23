Gbajabiamila To Critics: I Wasn’t Elected To Fight President Buhari

The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Sunday rubbished insinuations that the 9th National Assembly is a rubber stamp.

The Speaker, speaking at his annual End of the Year Grassroots Empowerment Programme in Surulere, Lagos, also said that he was not elected to fight the Executive but to engage and partner stakeholders to bring dividends of democracy.

“The fact is that the National Assembly is not a rubber stamp. This is a National Assembly that represents the interests of the people. The people of Surulere did not elect me to fight the Executive but to engage and collaborate with stakeholders to bring dividends of democracy,” he said

“This is a new dispensation. There will be checks and balances. There will be separation of powers. We will agree with the executive if we have to, and we will disagree if we have to. Our watchword is to protect the interests of the Nigerian people. That is the oath I and my colleagues swore to”

As regards the recent border closure, Gbajabiamila said it was yielding good results as Nigerian farmers are now “smiling to the bank.”

He also said, “In the interest of the 360 federal constituencies across Nigeria, the National Assembly has returned the budget cycle to January to December.

“This new discipline will increase economic activities and afford the executive to implement the budget containing nationwide projects within the full financial year as against limited implementation scope in the past.

“People, critics and people of other parties have said the 9th Assembly is a rubber stamp to the Executive. They may have told you that too.”