Fire Engulfs Popular Ekiosa Market In Edo

A fire outbreak has occurred in the popular Ekiosa market in Benin City, the Edo state capital as traders tried to salvage goods from shops within the burning market.

The cause of the fire is unknown as the fire has spread to the Edo Development and Property Agency building.

However angry youths in the area and traders who claimed to have lost goods refused to allow the fire truck enter after they claimed to have arrived late after several calls.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of Police and some top government officials are trying to find the means of bringing the fire under control.

There are reports that the fire truck that came earlier, later left owing to the treatment it received from the angered youths.

But the University of Benin fire service truck returned with some Army personnel to put out the fire.