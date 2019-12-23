EPL: What Every Arsenal Fan Deserves – Apostle Suleman

President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson has said that every Arsenal fan deserves “respect” because of the way they are able to endure the struggles of the English Premier League (EPL) club.

Concise News reports that Arsenal named their former captain, Mikel Arteta as new Head Coach last week. And Arsenal fan, Apostle Suleman took to his verified Twitter handle to express his reservations on the Spanaird’s appointment.

His tweet reads: “Every Arsenal fan deserves respect..our shock absorber is out of this world..heart attack has given up on us..but it’s time to start winning not to remain in mid~table..enough money to buy players might be the only way out..”

Mikel Arteta now Arsenal coach?..former Manchester city assistant coach/former Arsenal midfielder?..or is it another Arteta?..dis is another gamble..ok,I think am quitting..Goodluck.. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) December 20, 2019

Arsenal’s last EPL win was in 2003–04 season. Currently placed 11th on the log, they take on Bournemouth this Thursday, before a London derby versus Chelsea.