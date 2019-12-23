Home » EPL: What Every Arsenal Fan Deserve – Apostle Suleman

EPL: What Every Arsenal Fan Deserve – Apostle Suleman

By - 20 minutes ago
news apostle suleman johnson

Apostle Johnson Suleman. Photo credit: Facebook

President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson has said that every Arsenal fan deserves “respect” because of the way they are able to endure the struggles of the English Premier League (EPL) club.

Concise News reports that Arsenal named their former captain, Mikel Arteta as new Head Coach last week. And Arsenal fan, Apostle Suleman took to his verified Twitter handle to express his reservations on the Spanaird’s appointment.

His tweet reads: “Every Arsenal fan deserves respect..our shock absorber is out of this world..heart attack has given up on us..but it’s time to start winning not to remain in mid~table..enough money to buy players might be the only way out..”

Arsenal’s last EPL win was in 2003–04 season. Currently placed 11th on the log, they take on Bournemouth this Thursday, before a London derby versus Chelsea.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 