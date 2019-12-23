EPL Manager Reveals What He Might Do To Make Ibrahimovic Come To Liverpool

Newly-appointed Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti has said that he might put a call through to veteran striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic to see if he wishes to join him in the English Premier League (EPL) at Liverpool-based side, Everton.

Concise News had reported that the Merseyside outfit named former Real Madrid head coach Ancelotti as their manager on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The erstwhile Chelsea manager, who was sacked by Napoli earlier this month, takes over from Marco Silva, who was dismissed on 6 December.

Ex-Manchester United hitman, Ibrahimovic will bring his two-year spell in the United States to a close in January after announcing that he will leave LA Galaxy when his contract expires on December 31. And the hugely experienced tactician is not ruling out the possibility of acquiring ‘Ibra’ whom he had coached at PSG, especially as the transfer window is around the corner.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a good friend of mine.”

“Fortunately I have trained a lot of fantastic players. Ibrahimovic finished his period in the United States and I don’t know what is his idea,” the 60-year-old said at his first press conference on Monday.

“I have to call him – maybe I am going to call him. If he wants to come to Liverpool to enjoy, he can come.”

Furthermore, he expressed his determination to get Everton competing for honours.

“This club wants to improve, wants to compete. These were the reasons that I decided to come here.

“All the people that I met on Saturday were very kind, the chairman, the board, all the supporters. It was a really good day for me.

“I now have an idea of this team and this squad, today I start to work with a lot of commitment. I am really excited. I want to try my best to help the team to be better and help the club to be competitive and give happiness to supporters.”

Ancelotti added: “Our goal is to try and play better football. These players have the quality to play better.

“Duncan (Ferguson) has done a fantastic job because the team has showed a fantastic spirit. After that we have to try to play attacking football. The supporters want to see attacking football and I want to put into this team a good style.

“The long-term goal is to be competitive.

“There are a lot of fantastic teams here but we want to be ambitious. We want to be competitive and (qualifying for) Europe would be good. It takes time, it will not be overnight.”