EPL: Arsenal Winger ‘Always Thinking’ About Super Eagles

Arsenal winger, Bukayo Saka has disclosed that he is “always thinking” about representing either the Super Eagles Nigeria or the Three Lions of England as he contemplates which country to represent at international level.

Concise News reports that the young attacker insists that he is yet to make a final decision.

“I am always thinking about it but I haven’t made a decision yet,” Saka told BBC Sport.

While there has been reports of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) through its President, Amaju Pinnick making moves to lure Saka, 18 to dump England for Nigeria, the London-born athlete of African descent pointed out that no one has contacted him.

“No one has been in touch but when I make a decision you will find out.”

In October, Gernot Rohr, the Super Eagles manager, admitted that Saka may not play for his team due to issues with paper work.

“On Bukayo Saka of Arsenal, it is not easy to invite players who has played already for England or other countries in the U-17, U-18 and U-20 categories,” Rohr said.

“It is very tedious and requires long processes to do so. I could remember that it took us one year before Ola Aina’s issue was resolved before he was cleared by FIFA and was eligible to play for us (Super Eagles).”

Meanwhile, Saka is looking to continue his development under the new Gunners boss and former Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta.

“I have heard positive things about him and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Currently placed 11th on the log, Saka’s Arsenal take on Bournemouth this Thursday, before a London derby versus Chelsea.