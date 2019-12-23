December 25 Not Jesus Christ’s “Birthday” – Apostle Suleman

President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson has asserted that December 25 is not about celebrating Jesus Christ’s “birthday”, but his “birth” basically.

Concise News reports that the fiery preacher therefore advised believers to ‘focus on the reason for the Christmas season not the history’, as according to him, ‘heavens celebrated’ Jesus.

He wrote on his verified Twitter handle at the weekend: “Dec 25th is about celebrating the “birth” of christ not his “birthday”..focus on the reason for the season not the history..heavens celebrated so we should too..(Isaiah 9.6,Luke 2.8~14).i understand history..lot’s wife turned to salt.(Gen19.26).so should we stop eating salt?.RT”

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world.

Although, the month and date of Jesus’ birth are unknown, the church in the early fourth century fixed the date as December 25. This corresponds to the date of the solstice on the Roman calendar.

Most Christians celebrate on December 25 in the Gregorian calendar, which has been adopted almost universally in the civil calendars used in countries throughout the world. However, some Eastern Christian Churches celebrate Christmas on December 25 of the older Julian calendar, which currently corresponds to a January date in the Gregorian calendar.