Court Remands Sotitobire Founder In Prison Over Missing Baby

An Ondo State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Akure has remanded the founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Alfa Babatunde, in prison over the disappearance of a one-year-old boy, Gold Kolawole, in his church.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had arraigned Babatunde before the court on two counts of felony and kidnap.

He was arraigned alongside six workers of the church who were said to be manning the church’s children department when the incident occurred. They are Omodara Olayinka Margaret Oyebola, Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo, Esther Kayode and Peter Anjorin.

The embattled Prophet, who was brought into the Oke-Eda court premises by operatives of the DSS around 9 am on Monday in a white Hiace Toyota bus, was ordered to be remanded in Olokuta Correctional Centre by Magistrate Charity Adeyanju.

The Magistrate ruled that she does not have jurisdiction to try the alleged offences adding that the accused persons be remanded in prison custody pending the conclusion of investigation and arraignment at the High Court.

According to the State Prosecutor, Joseph Dada, the offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 5(i) of the Ondo State Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Abduction Law, 2010 as well as punishable under Section 516 of Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. I, Laws of Undo State 2006.

The charge sheet reads, “That you Prophet Alfa Babatunde ’m’, Omodara Olayinka ’f’, Margaret Oyebola ‘f’, Grace Ogunjobi ‘f’, Egunjobu Motunrayo ’f’, Esther Kayode ’f’, Peter Anjorin ‘m’ others now at large on the 10th day of November 2019 at about 11:45 am at Sotitobire Praising Chapel, No. 48, Solagbade Street, Oshinle Quarters, Akure, Ondo State in the Akure Magisterial District did conspire together to commit felony to Wit: Kidnapping and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. I, Laws of Undo State 2006.

“That you Prophet Alfa Babatunde ’m’, Omodara Olayinka ’f’, Margaret Oyebola ‘f’, Grace Ogunjobi ‘f’, Egunjobu Motunrayo ’f’, Esther Kayode ’f’, Peter Anjorin ‘m’ and others now at large on the 10th day of November 2019 at about 11:4Sam at Sotitobire Praising Chapel, No. 48, Solagbade Street, Oshinle Quarters, Akure, Ondo State in the Akure Magisterial District did aid the kidnap of one Gold Eninlaloluwa Kolawole ’m’ aged 13-month and -thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 5(i) of the Ondo State Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Abduction Law, 2010.

“That you Peter Anjorin ‘m’ on the 10th day of December 2019 at about 2:00 pm at the premises of the Department of State Service, Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo State in the Akure Magisterial District did destroy evidence by secretly taken away the vital evidence that would have aid speedy investigation in respect of the missing child (Gold Eninlaloluwa Kolawole) and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 123 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. I, Laws of Ondo State 2006.”

Following arguments from the prosecutor, Joseph Dada and the counsel to the defendants, Olusola Oke, the case was subsequently adjourned till January 17, 2019.

Speaking to journalists after the sitting, Counsel to the accused person, Alfa Babatunde, Barrister Olusola Oke said, “The prosecution presented two contradictory positions and in the first instance, there was an application filed on Friday where they alleged that the man, Babatunde confessed to allegation of kidnapping.

“But quite surprising today, we challenged them to present the evidence of his confession but they did not bring something like that in court. Also to the contrary, we heard in the public domain of kidnapping, they were charged with conspiracy, and aiding kidnapping. These are two different situations because if he actually kidnapped, it would actually be brought to the public that he kidnapped but apparently they have nothing against him.

“For us as lawyers, and we believe that if the man indeed is culpable, we believe very strongly in the rule of law that he should be punished. But at the same time, there is no need for us to crucify somebody without any evidence.”

Concise News had reported that on November 10, 2019, Gold was declared missing after his mother, Modupe Kolawole dropped him off at the church’s children department.

A month later, Prophet Alfa was arrested by officials of the DSS following a petition by the missing boy parent over the alleged failure by the Nigerian Police to intervene in the situation.

The situation reached its crescendo on December 18, 2019, when angry youths attacked and razed the church over rumours that the corpse of the missing baby was exhumed from the church altar.