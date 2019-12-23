The battle to become best among Nigerian rappers strengthens each day, with many of them coming out to declare themselves number one and this time, it is Chinko Ekun.

The rapper, in a tweet, said he needs no validation regarding his declaration.

Chinko Ekun tweeted “I can boldly say I’m the best and most versatile rapper in Nigeria and don’t seek for anyone’s validation but you know what… sometimes you have to dance to the tune and act a monkey in other to get the banana. Merry Christmas & happy new year in advance my people.”

Recall that M.I and Vector have been at loggerheads which became more pronounced after M.I declared himself ‘Africa’s best rapper ever’ on his recently released track.

After then, Vector teamed up with some rappers to shade M.I in a track “the purge” and then the former also dropped his, titled “The Viper”

On Friday, October 11, Vector again came through with “Judas The Rat” where he rubbished the former chocolate city boss.