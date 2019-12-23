Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Yobe

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Sunday evening tried to force their way into parts of Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, Concise News reports.

The Assistant Director of Army Pubic Relations Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, Captain Njoka Irabor, confirmed the attack, as it was learned that the insurgents stormed the town along Gashua road near the Police Force Headquarters around 5:30 pm.

But he said that the suspected Boko Haram fighters had withdrawn from the Gashua road.

It was also gathered that all activities in the area were shut down.