Biafra: ‘Nigeria Is Slowly Coming To An End’, IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Brags

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has claimed that his outlawed group’s ‘diplomatic onslaught’ “is slowly bringing Nigeria to a deserved end”, Concise News reports.

The controversial political activist held a discourse last Saturday at the UCN Foundation Inc Headquarters, USA.

On Monday, he announced he will continue his broadcast on Christmas eve, as he maintained his banned group is making headway internationally.

A tweet on his known handle reads: “Owing to the now visible successes of our diplomatic offensive especially in the US in the past few months, I will broadcast tomorrow to drive home our message of hope that is slowly bringing Nigeria to a deserved end.”

Kanu founded the now-outlawed IPOB in 2014.

The movement wants a group of states in south-east Nigeria, made up mainly of people from the Igbo ethnic group, to break away and form the independent nation of Biafra.

The plan is not new. In 1967 Igbo leaders declared a Biafran state, but after a brutal civil war, which led to the deaths of up to a million people, the secessionist rebellion was defeated.

But the idea of separatism has bubbled away since then and Kanu is the latest in a line of Biafran activists taking up the cause.