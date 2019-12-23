Abdulsalami Leads Delegation To Kano Over Ganduje, Sanusi Face-off

A former military head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, is leading the committee convened to intervene in the ongoing crisis in Kano state between the governor and the emir.

Also in the committee are Kayode Fayemi and Bello Masari, governors of Ekiti and Katsina states respectively.

There has been a cold war between Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II, the emir of Kano, with the former threatening to dethrone the later which has ticked off a chain of reactions.

Ganduje created additional emirates in Kano, splitting the entire domain once under Sanusi.

He also issued a two-day ultimatum to the emir to accept his appointment as the chairman of Kano state council of chiefs following a new emirate law he signed.

This was to compel Sanusi to accept the creation of the four additional emirates.

The governor also claimed he received a letter asking him to dethrone the emir if he fails to submit to the state’s authority.

According to a statement by Adamu Fika, the committee’s secretary on Sunday, the reconciliation was necessary to prevent the spread of the crisis to neighbouring states.

He said the committee is working with the cooperation of the federal government and in agreement with Ganduje and Sanusi.

“Against the background of the crisis in Kano, a matter that has since degenerated into serious tension with the state, with likely consequence on peace and security, and with the possibility of such spilling into neighbouring states, a group of elders, under the chairmanship of General Abdulsalami Abubakar, GCFR has been formed to intervene and bring about full reconciliation and effective resolution of the matter,” he said.

“The committee is working with the full understanding and cooperation of the Federal Government. Initial contact has been made with His Excellency the Governor of Kano, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as well as with His Highness the Emir of Kano, Sarki Muhammadu Sanusi II. They have each agreed to hold back from taking any further actions until the Committee has fully undertaken and finalised this exercise of reconciliation and resolution.

“Similarly, they each have undertaken to call on all their supporters and sympathisers, including social media operators, to refrain from making statements, declarations, songs, articles, blogs and all actions inimical to the spirit and process of good order, reconciliation, and good governance. We call on everyone to hearken to this call.”

Other members of the 11-man committee are Adamu Fika, Muhammed Inuwa, Abdullahi Ibrahim, Dalhatu Sarki, Umaru Mutalib, Ibrahim Gambari, and Sharif Ibrahim.