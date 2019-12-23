80% Of Popular Actresses Sleep With Married Men- Uche Maduagwu Reveals

Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu has called for a state of emergency in Nollywood industry, on the grounds that “over 80% of the top female celebrities sleep around with married men.”

Maduagwu, in an Instagram post, said no actress would publicly declare on social media platforms that they do not sleep around with married men.

“80% of popular actresses sleep with MARRIED men to live big in Nigeria… 🙄🙄There is nothing new under the sun but when you have over 80% of top female celebrities in the #entertainment industry of a #country sleeping around with rich married men, then the government need to declare a State of Emergency in that industry.

“I am yet to see that popular #actress in #Naija that will come out on social #media and say that she has never slept with a wealthy #married man for one favor or the other.

According to the actor, only 20% of the actresses can boldly say they have stopped the act because of marriage.

“Only 20% of popular actresses in #Nollywood can boldly come out and say, they have stopped doing that nonsense because of #marriage, 🤷‍♀️or those who are strong muslims and #christians. Your #beautiful fans are busy praying for you to get married, but you are boldly sleeping with other women husbands in Nigeria, #Ghana, #Dubai and every where around the world.”

Meanwhile, Maduagwu is not the first celebrity to come out with such claims, as many have taken to social media platforms to drag themselves on such claims.

Veteran thespian, Ayo Mogaji recently, was of the opinion that new generation actresses do not make their money from the movie industry alone.

Speaking as a guest on TVC, Mogaji stated that the display of affluence by the actresses is pioneered by their admirers.

According to the talented act, some of those actresses have selling points which are their sources of income aside acting.

She said “New generation actresses that are making so much money or it seems that they are making so much money, is it basically from this industry? are those big big cars not gifts from admirers, are those big houses not gifts.”

“Like we were talking about nudity just now, some of these new generation actresses… they have a selling point some will say my boob is my selling point, going naked is my selling point, it sells for them it works for them and i don’t grudge them for that.”