What Solksjaer Said About De Gea’s Error, Man Utd’s Loss To Watford

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended David de Gea after his error helped Watford defeat his side on Sunday at Vicarage Road.

Bottom-placed Watford took the lead over United courtesy of a shocking mistake from De Gea, who attempted to catch a scuffed shot from Ismaila Sarr but saw the ball go through his hands and into the back of the net.

Troy Deeney slotted home a penalty four minutes later as Watford clinched a much-needed win and secure only their second Premier League win of the season.

On De Gea’s error, Solskjaer said: ‘It was a mistake, it happens in football and it is what we train for every day to make sure they don’t happen again.

‘David has been very good lately, it is just one of those things that happen. It’s one of those things.

‘He’s been so good in training and focused. One goal is a mistake and the second is penalty. David’s been very confident lately and I don’t look at it any other way.’

Reflecting on the game as a whole, Solskjaer added: ‘You have to earn every point on the pitch and today we didn’t deserve that. I can talk about it all day long.

‘We have to face the fact we have two games coming up that we have to improve on.

‘We started the game slow. The first half was very, very poor from both sides and when you concede two goals like we did in quick succession with their two shots on target we gave ourselves too much to do.

‘We had been doing well but you have to earn every single point in this league. It was too slow, it was like a testimonial in the first half from both teams.’

Red Devils defender Harry Maguire was also asked about De Gea’s mistake and said: ‘David is a top keeper. ‘I have only been here a few months but he is a world class keeper. We will get round him and on Boxing Day I am sure he will pull off a top save.’