Veteran Nollywood Actor Alabi Yellow Dies From Stroke

Veteran Nollywood actor Samuel Alabi Oludayo Akinpelu, popularly known as Alabi Yellow has reportedly died of a stroke.

The news of the actor’s death was shared on a Nollywood group platform “Nollywood First” and confirmed by many actors.

According to a statement released in 2018 by the Executive Chairman of Best Of Nollywood Awards, Seun Oloketuyi, the actor suffered a partial stroke after his wife’s death.

Some weeks after the announcement, the actor got a sum of N10 million for his medical treatment.

An entertainment promotion on Instagram made the announcement with a short video.

The N10 million donation was made to the ailing actor by Rev. (Mrs.) Esther Ajayi, the same woman that donated the same sum to Baba Suwe through actor and producer, Gbenga Adewusi aka Bayowa.

More to come…