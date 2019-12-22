Tony Momoh Speaks On Buhari’s Disobedience To Court Orders

Former Minister of Information Tony Momoh has said that he does not support the Muhammadu Buhari-led government’s disobedience to court orders.

Speaking on the re-arrest and detention of human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), Momoh said there may be reasons for his rearrest.

He added that he does not support disobeying court orders even if it is for the sake of national security.

“I’m a lawyer; I don’t support anybody disobeying court orders, whoever they may be. They may have reasons for doing so and many of them will say it is because of national security but I don’t support anyone disobeying court orders,” he told the PUNCH.

“Anything outside due process, I do not support. But we are living in a country where there is preoccupation with ensuring security and those who are charged with ensuring security will do anything to ensure what they think will secure the country, even if it is outside due process.

“But that is their argument, not mine. As far as I’m concerned, due process must be followed.

“Having said it must be followed, those who do not obey court orders may have reasons for doing so but I will never support the disobedience of court orders.”

The former chairman of the now defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) added that the relationship between President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo “is the most cordial between president and vice-president since we returned to democracy in 1999”.