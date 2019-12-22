Sanwo-Olu Signs Deal For Construction Of LASU Hostels

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) agreement with six private property developers to construct a 8,272 unit of hostels on the campus of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo.

Concise News understands that this project, expected to be completed in the next 18 months, is the first since the creation of the institution 36 years ago.

The deal, which will lead to the construction of six blocks of Hall of Residence, according to the governor’s media aide, Gboyega Akosile, was wrapped under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) policy of the State.

He also noted in a statement that although the concessions will run for 35 years, it is expected that 30 per cent of the school’s 26,000 student-population will be served when finally completed and delivered in 2021.

“The partnership we just sealed with the six private investors is strategic, because it is going to strengthen our capacity as a Government to scale up education quality and bring about improved academic performance of students,” the statement read.

“It will also help LASU in terms of global rating and outlook. We are using this model as a test case, which governments from other parts of the country will come and emulate. I believe we can deliver on this project and set a precedent that will change the course of tertiary education for good.”