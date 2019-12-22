Over 20 Million Nigerians In Diaspora Deserve Voting Right – Presidency

The Presidency has said that over 20 million Nigerians living abroad have the right to vote in the country’s general election.
Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the Muhammadu Buhari-led government was seeking an amendment of the Electoral Law to enable them to vote.
Dabiri-Erewa said this on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti at the celebration of the 2019 Ekiti Diaspora homecoming reception, organised by the state government in conjunction with some youth organisations.
Dabiri-Erewa, represented by the Head, Media and Public Relations of the commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, explained that Nigerians living abroad were contributing enormous resources to national development.
She said, “With Nigerians in Diaspora contributing so much to the Nigerian economy, estimated at over $25bn in 2018, we believe they deserve to vote for their choice of leaders at home.
“We are already working with the National Assembly to hopefully make this a reality in Nigeria through an amendment to the country’s Electoral Act.
