Nigerians Abroad Deserve Voting Right – Dabiri-Erewa

Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDC), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Saturday said the commission was seeking an amendment of the Electoral Law to allow more than 20 million Nigerians living abroad to vote in general election.

Concise News reports that the NIDC boss spoke in Ado-Ekiti at the celebration of the 2019 Ekiti Diaspora Homecoming Reception, organised by the state government in conjunction with some youth organisations.

Dabiri-Erewa, represented by the spokesperson for the commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, explained that Nigerians living abroad were contributing enormous resources to national development.

“With Nigerians in Diaspora contributing so much to the Nigerian economy, estimated at over 25 billion dollars in 2018, we believe they deserve to vote for their choice of leaders at home,” she said.

“We are already working with the National Assembly to hopefully make this a reality in Nigeria through amendment to the country’s Electoral Act.

“We, therefore, look forward to many more engagements with Nigerians in the Diaspora in the years ahead.”

Dabiri-Erewa said that the commission in partnership with other stakeholders had drafted and validated a holistic Diaspora Policy currently awaiting the approval of Federal Executive Council.

According to her, the Federal Government has set aside July 25 of every year to celebrate and honour Nigerians abroad for their contributions to national development.

“The commission has continually engaged in advocacy to states to connect to the larger Diaspora movement,” she added.

“We see the establishment of Diaspora Focal Point in Governors’ Offices in the 36 states of the Federation as paramount.

“I am happy to inform you that Ekiti is one of the frontline states out of 16 states that have established either a Diaspora Desk or Office of Diaspora Affairs.

“The commission between Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 organised the second Nigerian Diaspora Investment Summit in Abuja which was a huge success with over 600 participants from different parts of the world.

“As a follow-up to the Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 Summit, two young Nigerians resident in Saudi Arabia put together the first Saudi Arabia/Nigeria Investment Forum.

“This was an offshoot of the Nigerians in Diaspora Investment Summit. It was also a great success.”