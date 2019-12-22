Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Sunday, Dec. 22nd, 2019

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Sunday, December 22nd, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed fighters trained during the 43-year reign of the late Muammar Gaddafi, ex-Libyan president, for destabilising the West African region. Buhari said this on Saturday in Abuja during a bilateral meeting with President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire on the margins of the 56th ordinary session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Residents of Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states have been assured by the Defence Headquarters of adequate security with its ongoing Operation Whirl Stroke. The Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The United States has included Nigeria in its Special Watchlist (SWL) for governments that have engaged in or tolerated severe violations of religious freedom, according to the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Pompeo, who made this known in a statement issued Friday, gave an indication that Nigeria is on the list, which also include Russia, Cuba, Sudan, and Uzbekistan, due to the Boko Haram insurgency.

President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday joined other west African leaders for the 56th Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Concise News reports that the Nigerian leader, in his welcoming address at the Banquet Hall in Abuja, the country’s capital, said the greatest challenge facing the ECOWAS region was terrorism.

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has assured Nigerians that the agency is working hard to prevent scarcity of petroleum products during Christmas and New Year celebrations. Concise News reports that DPR Area Controller Abdullahi Jankara made this known on Friday during a stakeholders meeting in Niger State, north-central Nigeria.

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has claimed that the Federal Government is frustrating businessmen of Igbo extraction like Air Peace boss, Allen Onyema and Innoson’s Chukwumma Innocent. Concise News understands that the President of the Anambra chapter of the Ohanaeze, Damian Okeke-Ogene, made the claim on Friday during a get-together party organized by its leadership, at his country home, Etti-Nanka in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Godwin Obaseki has rejected the Senate President Ahmad Lawan-led National Reconciliation Committee set up to resolve the crisis in the Edo State Chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Concise News understands that the battle between the governor and the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, resulted in a split of the Edo APC into two factions.

The comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mohammed Babandede, says all its officers will undergo a drug test to ensure that they handle weapons properly. He was quoted as saying this in a statement issued by Sunday James, the service’ spokesman, on Saturday.

The redeployment of Permanent Secretaries in the Kano State civil service has been approved by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for a more robust and result-oriented public service. This is contained in a statement by Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to Ganduje, in Kano on Saturday.

European champions Liverpool claimed its first Club World Cup title after Roberto Firmino struck in extra time as they beat Flamengo 1-0 in Doha on Saturday. A keenly contested final should have been settled by Firmino long before the 99th minute, but the usually reliable forward twice missed the target when well placed.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.