Nigeria Records 12,000 VVF Cases Yearly – UNFPA

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has said that more than 12,000 new cases of Vesico Vaginal Fistula are recorded annually in Nigeria.

Concise News reports that the UNFPA Deputy Representative, Erika Goldson, made this known at a high-level conference on obstetric fistula organised by the Kaduna State Ministry of Health on Saturday.

According to her, an estimated 150,000 young women and girls in the country are living with the ailment untreated.

The UNFPA representative attributed the alarming figure to the ineffectiveness of the Nigerian health systems to provide universal access to emergency obstetric care for women and girls who develop complications during labour.

She noted that this is compounded by cultural preferences and community ignorance of risks in-home deliveries and called for more investment in the prevention of new cases and treatment of existing ones.

Goldson revealed that Nigeria accounts for about 7.5 per cent of the global fistula burden, a figure she said was totally unacceptable.

According to the global body, obstetric fistula is preventable and can largely be avoided by delaying pregnancy, ensuring skilled birth attendants during child delivery, and providing timely access to obstetric care for all women who develop complications during childbirth.

It is estimated that between 400,000 and 800,000 women live with VVF in Nigeria, a medical condition that allows for the continuous and involuntary discharge of urine and faeces by the victim.

Also, there are thousands of new cases recorded each year, with Kaduna State alone accounting for 12,000 existing cases in the country.