Malami Speaks On Receiving Letter From US Lawmakers Over Sowore

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), says his office has not received any letter from US lawmakers over the detention of Omoyele Sowore.

Concise News had reported that Malami had sent a letter to the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, directing the security agency to promptly forward the case file to his office.

According to the minister, the take over of Sowore’s case from the DSS is to ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

However, in a statement by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, the minister said he cannot receive direct correspondence from serving legislators of a foreign country due to foreign policy.

He stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs could be an appropriate Ministry for such correspondence and therefore reiterated the fact that Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami did not receive such a letter.

“Attorney-General of the Federation finds media reports on the purported claim of such correspondence to his office, peddled by some unscrupulous elements in the society, as not only inappropriate but inaccurate”, the statement said.

“Foreign policy conventions do not support direct correspondence between the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and serving legislators of a foreign country.

“It is essential to put in the record that the so-called letter has not been received at the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN as the close of the work of Friday 20th December 2019.”