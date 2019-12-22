Lionel Messi Glitters In Barcelona Spanking Of Alaves

Defending champions Barcelona go into the brief Spanish winter break on top of La Liga after recording a 4-1 win over Alaves on Saturday with Lionel Messi in sparkling display.

Concise News reports that France World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann put Barca ahead with a lovely snap-shot from outside the area after a slick exchange with Messi on 14 minutes.

Chile international Arturo Vidal made it 2-0 just before half-time, but Pere Pons pulled one back on 56 minute for Alaves as his header flew home from close range.

Thereafter, it was Messi’s time to shine.

The Argentina star, even with four defenders around him, was unstoppable in the 69th minute as he unleashed a trademark left foot strike from outside the box, before a brilliant Luis Suarez penalty made it 4-1 on 75 minutes.

Messi, by virtue of his goal, is La Liga’s top marksman with 13 goals ahead of Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema on 12.

Madrid, who drew 0-0 at Camp Nou in the midweek Clasico, can draw level with Barca if they win at home to Atletico Bilbao on Sunday.