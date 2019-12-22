FUTO Students Detained In Bosnia Recount Ordeal In Refugee Camp

Two students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), who were held in a Bosnian refugee camp, Abia Uchenna and Eboh Chinedu, have returned to Nigeria.

Both men were away in Croatia for the International University Table Tennis Tournament when they were arrested while on a walkout in the capital for their inability to present supporting documents and were transferred to Bosnia-Herzegovina Border Camp where migrants are processed.

However, a statement by Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) confirmed their return, stating that the students arrived on Saturday night.

It added that the students were received by the Secretary, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Engr. Dr. Sule Yakubu Bassi on behalf of the Chairman of the commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Narrating their ordeals, which include: language barrier, harsh and hostile treatment and camp conditions as well as feeding, the students said they are happy to be home, owing to the level of freedom enjoy.

The students alleged the Croatian police stole their money, their phones and wallets were initially seized from them when they were arrested, But the items were returned, the sums of €310 and $10 were missing.

“We crashed out of the tennis championships in the second stage, so we were supposed to return to Nigeria on November 18, 2019. A day before which is November 17, we decided to look around the city,” Abia said.

“When we were in Pula, we moved around and toured the city. In Zagreb, we decided to look around when a policeman stopped us and demanded to know our identity.

“We explained to him that we are Nigerians and that we participated in a table tennis championship, but the problem I noticed was that he did not speak English.

“So, he said we should sit on the ground along the road. He made a call and another policeman came and they took us to a police station. They collected our wallets and phones.”

The trip, he said took over seven hours, and that at some point, they were transferred into another van with 12 illegal migrants from Pakistan, Indian and other countries.

“They drove us again for over four hours, then they stopped and asked everyone to sign a document that was written in their language without translation. I signed it out of fear, but Chinedu refused and the policeman kicked him, cocked his gun and threatened to shoot him. So, he signed,” he said.

“They put us back in the van again and drove us for about two hours. When we got to a forest, they ordered everyone out of the van. They gave me a carton containing our phones, belts and wallets and the €310 and $10 dollars were not there.”

The two Nigerians were also appreciative of the quick intervention of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nigerian Ambassador to Hungary and all Embassy Staff in Budapest.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bassi urged the two students to always be of good behaviour wherever and whenever they find themselves by obeying the laws of their country of stay.